Trailer’s rear wheels lift off ground after it detaches from prime mover in Woodlands

A trailer carrying concrete slabs became detached from its prime mover at a junction along Attap Valley Road in Woodlands on July 31.

Stomper CK shared photos of the incident, which he came across at about 6.40pm.

The photos show a trailer carrying several concrete slabs after it tipped over, with its rear wheels lifted off the ground.

CK said the trailer appeared to have become detached while negotiating a turn at the junction.

“It seemed overloaded,” he said. “The trailer bed dislodged from the prime mover when it was turning at the traffic junction.

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“Very fortunately, no one was injured.”

He added that Traffic Police officers attended the scene and the trailer was cleared at about midnight.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a trailer truck at the junction of North Coast Drive and Attap Valley Road at about 7.10pm.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

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