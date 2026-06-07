The town council removed this PMD on May 25, before returning it to its owner who promised to keep it indoors.

Town council removes and returns Boon Lay resident’s PMD upon ‘promise to keep device indoors’

The West Coast-Jurong West Town Council removed and subsequently returned a personal mobility device (PMD) to a Boon Lay resident following a neighbour’s feedback on alleged overnight charging.

Stomper R, who lives on the same floor as the PMD owner at Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue, told Stomp he has been raising concerns since May 21.

“I just want to feel safe in my own home,” he said.

According to the Stomper, the PMD and other electric-powered devices have been parked outside the unit on several occasions since late last year.

He alleged that some of the devices were previously charged overnight in the common corridor, which he believes poses a fire risk.

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“By now, everyone would have read stories about fires started because PMDs and electric bikes were charged overnight,” said the Stomper.

“I do not want to sleep in fear of an accidental fire starting because of his bike.”

Stomper reaches out to MP

The Stomper said he has repeatedly contacted the town council and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), submitting photos several times a day since May 21 to document the situation.

“For a while, it worked and the vehicles were parked downstairs instead,” he said.

“But the electric bike appeared outside the unit again (shortly after).”

The resident said he was disappointed when the town council first informed him that it would issue a warning and continue monitoring the matter.

“What will it take for anyone to have these proven potential fire hazards removed?” he asked.

“Must there be an actual fire before anyone takes it seriously?”

Worried about fire safety, R then reached out directly to his Member of Parliament, Mr Desmond Lee.

He was told by a town council employee on May 25 that the PMD would be removed and that the town council would “continue to monitor the situation to ensure strict compliance”.

PMD was removed before being returned: Town council

In response to a Stomp query, West Coast-Jurong West Town Council said on June 4 that it was aware of the situation and had engaged the resident involved.

“The Town Council is aware of the situation and has engaged with the resident on this matter,” it said.

“We had removed the PMD on May 25, 2026 after the expiry of our warning letter, but it was returned to the resident upon their promise to keep the device indoors.”

The town council added that the matter had since been referred to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for further checks and action.

“We take this opportunity to remind all residents that overnight charging of PMDs in common corridors poses serious fire safety risks.

“Residents are urged to keep PMDs stored and charged only within their own homes, in accordance with existing regulations.”

LTA advised members of the public to report potentially non-compliant active mobility devices through its feedback channels.

Devices found to be non-compliant may be seized. Residents who detect devices that could pose fire risks can also report them to their town councils, management corporations or SCDF via the myResponder app.

Stomper R said that as of June 7, “The neighbour got the message.”

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