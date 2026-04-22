Town council adjusts height-limit bar at Teck Whye multi-storey carpark after Stomper’s van gets scraped

A driver was startled after the roof of his van scraped against a height-limit bar while entering a multi-storey carpark in Choa Chu Kang.

Stomper Dan said the incident happened at Block 135A Teck Whye Lane on April 6.

“I was taken aback by a loud grazing sound while entering the carpark in a Suzuki Every mini van,” he said.

“The sound was caused by the roof of the van coming into contact with a suspended height-limit device at the entrance.”

A photo shared by the Stomper shows visible scrape marks across the roof of his vehicle.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Photos of the carpark also show a height restriction of 1.8m for vehicles entering the premises.

Dan shared that his van is a standard or low-roof model, which is typically under 1.8m in height.

Despite the initial impact, he said he was able to continue driving without further issues.

“I proceeded to park the van in the carpark without further grazing when going up the ramp to the second level and even while exiting,” he said.

“If you refer to the photos, this device is installed at the entrance only, and not at the exit.”

PHOTO: STOMP

In response to a Stomp query, Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) said it conducted a site inspection after receiving feedback.

“We have since adjusted the height-limit bar to ensure it is positioned at the required height,” a town council spokesperson said. “In addition, we are checking all other height-limit bars at the car parks in Choa Chu Kang Town to ensure they are at the required height.”

CCKTC also invited the driver to get in touch with them for assistance.

“The town council is committed to the safety and wellbeing of residents and users of our common facilities.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.