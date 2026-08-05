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Too stressed? Pedestrian flashes middle finger at driver who gave way at Collyer Quay

Farah DaleyFarah Daley
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Jun Jie
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A driver was left bewildered after a pedestrian flashed his middle finger at him in Raffles Place.

Stomper Jun Jie said the incident happened as he was turning into a carpark at 16 Collyer Quay on Aug 3 at about 9.03am.

He shared dashcam footage that shows him slowing down and stopping to allow the man to cross the road.

As the pedestrian walks past the vehicle, he abruptly flips the Stomper off before continuing on his way.

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Jun Jie told Stomp he did not sound his horn and had waited for the man to cross.

“I slowed down and gave way,” he said, adding that he had never encountered anything like this before.

The Stomper said his wife was seated beside him at the time of the incident.

“The pedestrian would have seen that I had a female passenger beside me, but he still did such a disgusting act,” he said.

“I feel disappointed in this person’s character.”

Reflecting on the encounter, Jun Jie quipped: “Too stressed in Singapore.”

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