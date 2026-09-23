‘A tonne of posters everywhere’: Choa Chu Kang playground plastered with no-pets signs after dog controversy

A mother’s concern after seeing a dog being fed treats on a swing and slide at a playground in Choa Chu Kang sparked debate about whether pets should be allowed in such spaces.

Following the incident, Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) has put up posters prohibiting pets throughout the playground — a move that has left at least one dog owner dismayed.

A Stomper who spotted the posters on Sept 20 shared photos of them, saying there was “a tonne of posters pasted everywhere”. He estimated that there were roughly 10 posters at the playground alone.

He added that he had not seen similar posters elsewhere in the neighbourhood.

Dog owner disappointed by posters at Choa Chu Kang playground

Asked whether he had seen anyone bringing their pets to the playground since the posters were put up, the Stomper said: “No. I think people will still walk their pets on the pavements and might just not go close to the playground, or walk their pets at another place entirely.”

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A dog owner himself, the Stomper was unhappy with the town council’s response.

“I walk my dog every day on the path near the Mega Playground unless I am home late. I feel that the town council’s posters are unfriendly, and I’m really disappointed,” he said.

The posters read: “For the safety of children and other users, please refrain from bringing pets to the playground.” PHOTO: STOMP

He also questioned how effective the posters would be, pointing out that children allegedly continue to cycle at high speeds in the area despite signs prohibiting cycling.

Reflecting on recent events, the Stomper said: “Hope the parent can have more compassion for everyone in the community and don’t aim at a certain group of people. Also hope town council can have some compassion too.”

Town council confirms posters were put up after complaints

In response to Stomp’s queries, CCKTC confirmed that it had put up the posters.

A spokesperson explained: “Chua Chu Kang Town Council was notified of concerns surrounding safety and hygiene following an incident when a pet was brought into various play equipment within the playground at The Arena @ Keat Hong.

“We have displayed posters to remind everyone to be considerate while using the amenities. Our priority is to keep the common facilities safe, clean, and comfortable for all residents.”

While the town council welcomes pet owners to enjoy common spaces with their pets, it reminded residents to keep their pets outside playgrounds for the safety of young children due to the “high level of movement” there.

Pet owners can instead use the surrounding footpaths and open spaces to walk their pets.

CCKTC said it would continue to monitor the use of the playground and sought residents’ cooperation in keeping common spaces safe, clean and pleasant for everyone.

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