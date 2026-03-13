Toast Box customer frustrated some outlets offer only $4.90 'XL' iced coffee with no smaller options

A Toast Box customer is frustrated that only the "XL" option for iced coffee is available at certain outlets.

Stomper Keith said he experienced this at Toast Box outlets in United Square, VivoCity, Wheelock Place and Jewel Changi Airport.

"The iced kopi is offered only in XL size, and the price is not clearly stated upfront. This is not even a standard large — it is specifically an XL portion," he told Stomp.

Keith said that after ordering, he is typically asked to scan the BreadTalk app with stored value and the payment is deducted immediately.

"As customers, we only realise that they are preparing an XL cup when the brewer begins making the drink," pointed out the Stomper.

"When questioned, the staff usually respond that this is the management's instruction and that they have no discretion to offer another size or option, even though they are often chastised by customers for it."

He wrote about his concerns to BreadTalk Group, which operates the Toast Box coffee shop chain, and copied Stomp in the email.

In the March 10 email, he wrote: "At these outlets, customers who wish to purchase iced coffee appear to be offered only a large-sized option priced at $4.90 with no smaller or standard size available.

"This effectively removes the element of consumer choice and leaves customers with little alternative but to purchase the higher-priced option."

Keith added that he and several other customers found this frustrating. He also expressed concern for the Toast Box staff who have to deal with this.

He wrote: "On more than one occasion, staff members have shared that they are frequently on the receiving end of customer complaints about this issue, yet they have no ability to offer alternatives or solutions.

"This understandably places them in a difficult and unfair position, as they are left to manage dissatisfaction arising from a policy decision outside their control."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for BreadTalk Group said Toast Box offers hot beverages in small and medium sizes, while iced beverages are available in large and extra large to distinguish them within the menu.

The serving sizes and beverage volume differ across sizes and are priced based on overall beverage composition, explained the spokesperson.

"Most importantly, customers are always assured of the same rich, traditional flavours from Toast Box," she added.

