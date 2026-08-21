A customer was charged $12 for a pastry at Tiong Bahru Bakery even though the item’s display tag said it cost $11.50.

Tiong Bahru Bakery apologises after customer is charged $0.50 more than outdated display tag

A customer was charged $12 for a pastry at Tiong Bahru Bakery even though the item’s display tag said it cost $11.50.

Stomper W was confused by the incident at the bakery chain’s TANGS at Tang Plaza outlet on Aug 1.

She shared a photo of her bill with Stomp and questioned the 50-cent difference for the Quiche Lorraine she had ordered.

“We discovered a price discrepancy and brought it to the cashier’s attention,” said W. “However, they insisted that the system was correct, implying that the displayed price may not reflect the actual cost.”

The Stomper advised everyone to be cautious when making payments. PHOTO: STOMP

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The Stomper advised caution when making payments and said: “It’s essential for everyone to be vigilant.”

Customer was charged correctly: Tiong Bahru Bakery

In response to a Stomp query, a Tiong Bahru Bakery spokesperson confirmed the incident and clarified that the correct price for the Quiche Lorraine is $12.

“The customer was correctly charged $12, in line with the POS system. However, we acknowledge the display tag was inaccurate and caused confusion,” said the spokesperson.

“We sincerely apologise for this oversight and the inconvenience caused.”

The store has since corrected the display tag to reflect the accurate price of $12. A new, corrected price tag will be issued by Tiong Bahru Bakery’s marketing team for permanent replacement.

“As the amount charged to the customer was correct, no refund is applicable in this instance,” the spokesperson added.

“We are also reminding our outlet staff to check pricing carefully to prevent similar incidents going forward.”

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