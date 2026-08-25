A man was at the front of the e-bike, with two passengers seated behind him.

‘Three to tango’: Stomper concerned after spotting 3 people squeezed onto e-bike in Woodlands

Three people on one e-bike was a sight that left a Stomper amused — but also concerned for their safety.

Stomper Latha spotted the trio along Woodlands Drive 42 at about 7.38pm on Aug 20.

She shared a photo showing a man at the front of the e-bike with two passengers seated behind him.

The rear passenger appears to have her arms around the person in the middle.

“Three to tango,” said Latha, who described the scene as “hilarious yet concerning”.

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“The middle passenger was trying to hold tight to the third passenger as it’s obvious that she might fall at any time. Too bad the authorities were not here to witness this!”

Stomper: ‘They put themselves in danger’

Latha told Stomp that she feels there is “not enough action against illegal users” and was concerned about people “putting themselves in danger”.

She said she wanted to share the incident to raise awareness of such behaviour.

A similar incident was reported by Stomp earlier this month, when a Stomper spotted a young man ferrying two schoolchildren on a PMD near Block 865 Yishun Street 81 on July 27.

In photos of that incident, one of the children appeared to be balancing with both feet on top of the device’s rear wheel arch while holding on for support.

The Stomper who witnessed it called the situation “very, very dangerous”.

What are the rules for e-bikes in Singapore?

Under the Active Mobility Act, power-assisted bicycles (PABs), commonly known as e-bikes, can be used on roads and cycling paths but not footpaths.

Riders must be at least 16 years old and have passed the mandatory PAB theory test.

Riders are allowed to carry a pillion passenger, provided the passenger is at least 16 years old. Both rider and passenger must wear helmets.

PABs must also be type-approved, sealed and registered with LTA, and display a registration number plate.

Members of the public can report errant riding through the MyTransport.SG app.

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