3 cyclists ride across road despite red light and oncoming traffic in Chinatown, pedestrians almost as reckless

Multiple people were seen crossing a road – or trying to – in Chinatown during a red light.

Stomper James said the incident happened on Dec 30 at about 5.14pm.

"Some people blindly follow others to cross the road without checking the traffic light," said James.

In a video shared by James, two riders can seen going across a pedestrian crossing near People's Park Centre even though the traffic light was red for them.

A pedestrian also attempted to cross the road, but stopped midway and turned back.

Two other pedestrians – a man and a woman – were seen almost stepping onto the road as well, but retreated after realising that James' car and a motorcycle were approaching.

That's not all – James was then forced to slow down to avoid another person cycling across the road.

"I want to give a warning to road users. Beware of jaywalkers and cyclists alike," added James.

Similar close calls have been reported on Stomp recently. One involved a pedestrian who sprinted across a road in Boat Quay, while another case saw a cyclist riding across a road in Kaki Bukit.

