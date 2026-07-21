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Three people taken to hospital after 2-car accident in Bukit Panjang, woman assisting with investigations

Farah DaleyFarah Daley
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Three people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars in Bukit Panjang on July 20.

Stomper Rider shared photos and videos of the accident‘s aftermath at the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

The images and footage show a blue car and a black car at the junction, with debris scattered around the vehicles.

The front of the blue car appears to be badly damaged, with its bumper and other parts strewn on the road.

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Several people can also be seen gathered at the scene.

Bukit Panjang accident, car crash, hospitalised
PHOTO: STOMP

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.50pm.

“A 26-year-old female car driver, a 67-year-old male car passenger and a 61-year-old female car passenger were conveyed conscious to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at about the same time, said two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another to Woodlands Hospital.

The 26-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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