A 56-year-old male car driver and two car passengers, aged 9 and 37, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Three people including 9-year-old taken to hospital after Yio Chu Kang accident, woman assisting with investigations

Three people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars occurred along Yio Chu Kang Road on Sept 13.

The police said in response to Stomp’s queries that they were alerted to the accident, which happened in the direction of Upper Thomson Road, at about 5pm.

“A 56-year-old male car driver and two car passengers, aged 9 and 37, were conveyed conscious to the hospital,” the police added.

A 47-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

According to Stomper Gary, the accident occurred after a car making a U-turn near Yio Chu Kang Gardens collided with another car on the main road.

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Sharing a photo of the accident scene taken at about 4.55pm, Gary recounted: “I saw some young passengers coming out of one of the cars, looking visibly shaken.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more info.

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