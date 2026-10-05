Motorists and nearby residents spotted thick, black smoke in Hougang on Oct 3.

Thick black smoke rises for over 20 min after 3-storey Hougang house catches fire

A column of thick black smoke could be seen rising into the sky after a three-storey house caught fire in Hougang on Oct 3.

Two Stompers alerted Stomp to the blaze, which broke out along Park Villas Green.

Stomper B was passing through the Poh Huat Road area in a car at about 6.40pm when he spotted the fire.

A video shared with Stomp shows thick black smoke in the distance before flames come into view as the vehicle passes the affected house.

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Another Stomper, Charles, spotted the smoke from Block 616 Hougang Avenue 8 at about 6.35pm.

Photos he shared show a thick column of black smoke rising above the surrounding buildings.

“Thick black smoke was rising into the sky for at least 20 minutes,” he said.

Fire involved items on ground floor

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the fire along Park Villas Green at about 6.20pm.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, black smoke was emitting from a three-storey house,” it said.

The fire, which involved items on the ground floor, was extinguished by firefighters using three water jets.

Two people evacuated from the house before the SCDF arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

SCDF said damping-down operations were subsequently carried out at the affected area to prevent the fire from rekindling.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top causes of residential fires: unattended cooking, electrical fires

In a 2025 statistical report, the SCDF stated that the top three causes of fires in residential premises are unattended cooking, electrical fires and unattended lighted materials.

Residents are advised not to leave cooking unattended, overload power sockets or charge devices overnight without supervision.

Lighted materials such as incense sticks and cigarettes should also never be left unattended and must be fully extinguished before disposal.

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