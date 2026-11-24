A large black snake was spotted slithering across a grassy patch near Kallang MRT station on Nov 20 at about 11am.

‘Terrifying’: Stomper spots cobra near Kallang MRT station, worries about safety of children in area

Stomper Jack Tan was shocked to encounter a large cobra near Kallang MRT station on Nov 20 at about 11am.

He shared videos showing a long, black snake slithering across a grassy patch beside a stone retaining wall.

“It was quite terrifying,” Jack told Stomp.

“The first thing I thought of was there are so many children in the area. It must be dangerous.”

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Jack, who lives in the neighbourhood, said he had read about previous sightings but had never encountered one himself.

“I was so shocked when I saw it, especially one at that size,” he said, and hopes that authorities can keep the situation in check.

Fear got the better of him, and he left shortly after. He explained: “I was a bit worried to linger.”

Jack contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) after the encounter, but the snake had already disappeared.

ACRES: Sighting is normal, no action required

When contacted by Stomp about the sighting, ACRES co-chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan confirmed that the snake was a cobra.

He said such sightings were normal and that no action was required in this instance.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the black spitting cobra, also known as the equatorial spitting cobra, is native to Singapore and can be found in forests, gardens, scrubland and urban areas.

The highly venomous species feeds on small animals such as rats and toads, and can grow to about 1m long.

When threatened, it may raise the front of its body, spread its hood and hiss.

If the warning fails, it can spray venom towards a perceived threat’s eyes, potentially causing discomfort or temporary blindness.

However, snakes are generally shy creatures that prefer to avoid humans and typically act defensively when disturbed or provoked.

In September, it was reported that NParks was monitoring an area near Serangoon Gardens following sightings of a black spitting cobra.

Contractors were deployed to search for it, but it was not found.

What to do during a cobra sighting

NParks said at the time that black spitting cobras generally avoid people despite being highly venomous.

The agency advises members of the public who encounter snakes to:

Remain calm and avoid sudden movements.

Keep a safe distance and back away slowly to allow the snake to retreat.

Avoid approaching, chasing or cornering the snake.

Never attempt to handle or capture the snake.

Members of the public who require assistance with snake encounters can contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

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