The resident first complained about the issue at Block 119A Plantation Crescent in September and October last year.

Tengah resident complains about pickleball noise for 3rd time, slams measures and lack of improvement after a year

A year after raising concerns about noise disturbances from pickleball games at a multi-purpose court in Tengah, a resident said the situation remains “largely unchanged”.

Stomper Anon first complained about the issue at Block 119A Plantation Crescent in September and October last year. He expressed his desire for pickleball players to move to other courts and also called for a ban or restriction on the sport.

Anon acknowledged measures taken by Chua Chu Kang Town Council, but said they have been ineffective.

“The only noticeable adjustment so far has been the playing hours being changed to end at 8pm daily. However, there are occasions when players continue playing until around 8.30pm to 9pm,” he said.

“Residents have had to shout out from their homes to ask the players to stop because there appears to be no enforcement at the site.”

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Anon added that signage at the court asking players to keep the noise down have also done little to resolve the problem.

“The repeated ‘pok pok pok’ sound from pickleball can still be clearly heard from the surrounding residential blocks,” said the Stomper, who shared a video of the noise.

“Even with the windows closed, the sound of the pickleball games can still be heard clearly and can be annoying and disruptive inside the home. This is particularly concerning because the court is located within a residential area, where residents should reasonably expect a quieter environment during the evening.”

Anon also expressed concerns about pickleball players setting up makeshift barricades around the court.

He said: “This adds another issue regarding how the shared public space is being used and whether the current arrangements are being properly managed.”

The resident claimed that pickleball players had set up their own barricades at the court. PHOTO: STOMP

Benefits for pickleball players should not be at residents’ expense: Stomper

According to Anon, a resident had spoken with one of the pickleball players to understand why they were playing at this particular site “when Tengah Community Club already allows pickleball on certain days, and there are several other courts in the surrounding area”.

He learnt that the reasons mainly involve convenience:

The court is easily accessible by bus

There is convenient car parking

There are toilets and food options nearby

The court is windy and has some shade from the sun

Anon said: “These are understandable benefits for the players, but they should not come at the expense of residents who have to live with the repeated noise.”

He claimed that despite submitting feedback through various channels, all he got were “generic responses” stating that the multi-purpose court is open to the public.

“There has been no clear response on what noise mitigation measures will be implemented or whether there is any plan to address the issue,” the Stomper added.

And that is where the main frustration lies, Anon noted.

“The issue has not simply disappeared because the court is a public facility,” he said. “A public facility still needs to be managed in a way that considers the surrounding residents, especially when a particular activity creates repeated noise that carries into nearby homes.”

The Stomper also clarified that residents are not asking for a complete ban on pickleball.

“We understand that public facilities should be available for recreational activities,” he said.

“What we are asking for is a reasonable balance between the interests of the players and the residents living around the court.”

Resident seeking practical solutions over ‘generic response’

He posed the following questions:

What noise mitigation measures are being considered for this court? Will there be any proper monitoring or enforcement when players continue beyond the stated 8pm playing time? Are there plans to install measures such as acoustic barriers or other suitable solutions to reduce the noise reaching nearby blocks? Why does this particular court continue to be heavily used when other pickleball facilities are available nearby? Is there a long-term plan to manage activities at this court so that the surrounding residents are not repeatedly affected?

Anon told Stomp: “The concern is not about one isolated game or one particular group of players.

“It is about an ongoing issue that residents have been raising for around a year, with little visible action beyond changing the playing hours. Residents should not have to shout from their flats every time players continue playing after the permitted time.”

Rules regarding playing hours and noise levels should come with a reasonable level of monitoring and enforcement, Anon stated.

He further requested “a proper response and practical solutions”, adding: “The court may be open to everyone, but the surrounding homes are where residents have to live every day.”

Court’s hours restricted, notices displayed prominently: Town council

In response to a Stomp query, Chua Chu Kang Town Council said pickleball has grown more popular, and it recognises that many residents enjoy the sport as part of their active lifestyles.

“At the same time, we are also mindful of the need for rest and quiet by residents living near the court,” said a spokesperson on Sept 8.

The spokesperson noted that following close observations and residents’ feedback, the town council had taken steps in April to further restrict the court’s operating hours to 9.30am to 8pm.

“This means that court lights are switched off at 8pm daily,” the spokesperson added. “Prior to this, the operating hours at the court had been reduced from 7am to 9.30pm, to 9.30am to 8.30pm.”

The town council has also prominently displayed notices around the court.

“These notices remind users to keep to the stipulated hours of play, avoid producing excessive noise and to be considerate of residents living nearby,” the spokesperson told Stomp.

Thanking the resident for his feedback, the spokesperson added: “We seek everyone’s consideration and cooperation to maintain a harmonious and pleasant living environment for all in the estate.

“We will continue to monitor the court usage and remind users to adhere to the designated hours of play.”

However, Anon said the town council’s “standard reply” does not solve the noise issue.

“The pickleball players are still using noisy paddles and balls,” he told Stomp on Sept 16. “Even with the timing restrictions, the noise does not go away.”

Anon pointed out the lack of enforcement when users disobey rules and the court’s operating hours.

“The residents are the ones who have to go down and ask them to stop, often creating tension between residents and court users,” he shared.

With regard to the notices, the Stomper claimed that “putting two A4 papers together” to state no excessive noise “does not solve anything” and “no one will read them”.

He added: “Excessive? The pickleball games themselves are excessive noise.”

Anon feels that more can be done, citing examples where other town councils have either banned pickleball, switched to the use of quieter equipment or installed noise warning alerts.

He questioned: “Does the town council’s reply mean that we should endure for 20 to 30 years until people no longer play pickleball?”

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