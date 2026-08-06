Mun has been submitting feedback on rodent problems in his estate since 2024.

Telok Blangah resident in ‘immense distress’ and ‘must watch every step’ — because of these nuisances

A Telok Blangah resident says rats continue to roam his estate despite earlier assurances that rodent control measures would show “measurable improvements”.

Stomper Mun, a resident of Block 27 Telok Blangah Way, said he has been reporting rodent sightings around multiple blocks in the Telok Blangah Rise area over a span of two years.

His latest feedback comes after Tanjong Pagar Town Council (TPTC) informed him in May that it expected to see “measurable improvements” over the next seven to eight weeks.

“It has now been nine weeks, and the only thing measurable is how much bigger and bolder the rats have become,” he told Stomp.

Mun said he first reported the presence of rats in May 2024 and has since submitted numerous reports through OneService and other official feedback channels.

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He estimated that the largest group he has seen comprised five rats in one lift lobby.

“Living here has become incredibly distressing and exhausting,” he said.

“I can no longer walk around the estate or do my daily exercises peacefully because I must constantly watch where I step.”

The Stomper added that rats had occasionally darted across his path while he was heading to or from the lift, resulting in “immense distress”.

“I should not have to face these encounters every time I leave or return to my home,” he lamented.

Mun believes discarded food left around lift lobbies has contributed to the problem. Residents have even put up their own notices reminding neighbours not to leave food waste behind, he pointed out.

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper shared a photo of a notice that had been put up in the lift at his block, chiding a resident for “dropping their small trash bag 2 metres short of the bin”.

The note reprimanded the resident for not using the “big blue bin” and also said: “The local rats thank you for the daily buffet”.

Mun acknowledged that residents have a role to play in keeping common areas clean, but also feels that stronger enforcement against littering is needed.

“Thanks to the absolute lack of enforcement, the rats have officially built an empire here and might as well take over the constituency,” the Stomper quipped.

Mun called on the town council to review the effectiveness of its pest control measures and for “persistent litterbugs” to be “caught and fined”.

Town council: Area undergoing ‘rodent wipeout programme’

In response to Stomp’s queries, a TPTC spokesperson said on Aug 6: “The Telok Blangah Rise area is currently undergoing a rodent wipeout programme and we are working closely with our pest control contractor to address the rodent activity and improve the situation.”

TPTC confirmed that advisory notices will be placed to remind residents not to leave food waste, rubbish or other items at the lift lobby and common areas as they might attract rodents.

“In addition, our conservancy team will step up the frequency of clearing rubbish and bulky items from the lift lobby area to maintain cleanliness and minimise potential sources of food and harbourage for rodents,” the town council said.

TPTC added that it will closely monitor the rodent situation and take any further necessary action to maintain a clean and safe living environment for residents.

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