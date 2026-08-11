Teens flee One Punggol rooftop after hearing spooky ‘high-pitched laugh’ while ‘ghost hunting’

Two 15-year-olds got more than they bargained for while jokingly “ghost hunting” at One Punggol after hearing a mysterious laugh that sent them running.

Stomper Anonymous said his two friends’ unusual encounter began when one of them was using the toilet at the integrated community hub and the other was waiting outside on Aug 8 at about 9.50pm.

While waiting, the teen claimed he spotted a woman peering at him from around a corner.

When his friend emerged from the toilet, the pair went to investigate. However, by the time they reached the corner, there was nobody there.

The pair continued along the pathway, which eventually led them to an apparently deserted rooftop area.

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“The rooftop is extremely empty, so it shouldn’t be hard to spot someone if they were there,” the Stomper said.

The teens started filming themselves as a joke, pretending that they were “ghost hunting”.

But things apparently became a lot less funny moments later. In the video, one of the teens can be heard talking as the pair walk through the dark rooftop area.

What the Stomper described as a “high-pitched laugh” can then be heard in the background.

The pair immediately react and start running.

“Both of them instantly knew something was wrong and started running away from the rooftop,” the Stomper said.

After leaving, the friends stayed near other people in the vicinity.

According to the Stomper, they kept watch but did not see anyone emerge from the rooftop area.

With the seventh lunar month beginning on Aug 13 this year, the encounter left the Stomper wondering whether his friends had encountered something supernatural.

There is, however, no way to determine from the footage what produced the mysterious sound, or whether the woman the teen believed he saw was simply another person in the area.

Whatever the explanation, the mysterious laugh was enough to bring the pair’s joking “ghost hunt” to an abrupt end.

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