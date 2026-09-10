A ComfortDelGro taxi was seen on a pavement in Yishun late at night.

Taxi ends up on Yishun pavement at night, passers-by help driver find his way out

A resident was concerned to see a taxi being driven on a pavement in Yishun late at night.

Stomper Eunie told Stomp that she spotted the ComfortDelGro taxi near Block 461 Yishun Avenue 6 on Aug 26 at about 10.45pm.

A video and photo shared by Eunie show the taxi on a paved path, with some people nearby.

“The taxi was at the park connector network (PCN) and the taxi driver came out of the car looking very lost,” she said.

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According to Eunie, a few passers-by helped guide the driver out.

She said the taxi subsequently exited the path and entered the carpark at Block 461 Yishun Avenue 6, where the driver picked up a passenger.

Eunie felt the incident posed a safety risk, particularly given the poor visibility at night.

“I feel it’s dangerous because the PCN is quite dark and the driver should be more alert when driving,” she said.

Are vehicles allowed on pavements and shared paths?

Under the Road Traffic Rules, vehicles cannot be driven, parked or ridden on the footway of a road, with exceptions for certain users and devices such as bicycles, personal mobility devices and mobility aids.

Separately, under the Active Mobility Act, ordinary motor vehicles are not allowed to be driven or ridden on shared paths, subject to limited exceptions.

Stomp has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.

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Yishun

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