According to Stomper Peter, an accident had occurred at the traffic junction in front of Gongshang Primary School.

Taxi driver, 67, and passenger, 64, taken to hospital after accident with 2 cars at Tampines junction

A 67-year-old taxi driver and his 64-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Tampines on June 22.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars and a taxi along Tampines Avenue 7 towards Loyang Avenue at 5.30pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Street 43 and Tampines Avenue 7 at around the same time.

The cabby and his passenger were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

Stomper Peter was on a bus home at around 6pm when he realised that traffic was moving very slowly. He soon noticed a minor traffic jam.

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“I saw two ambulances and three fire engines on both sides of the road,” said the Stomper, who shared photos of a ComfortDelGro taxi and a black car “just in front of” Gongshang Primary School.

Peter added: “The black car had critical damage at the front and petrol was spilled all over the road.”

The black car appeared to be in worse damage than the taxi. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper also witnessed a woman being placed on an ambulance stretcher with the help of an SCDF officer.

“She looked fine and conscious while laying on the stretcher bed,” observed Peter.

While he was not scared or nervous, Peter recalled feeling worried for those involved. He shared the incident with Stomp in hopes of reminding people about the importance of safety.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Another accident occurred near Tampines Avenue 7 on the same day, involving a truck that skidded and overturned along the Tampines Expressway at around 2.30pm.

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