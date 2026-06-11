Stomper T told Stomp that conditions at Block 244 Tampines Street 21 seemed “worse than before” after repair and redecoration works were carried out.

Tampines resident says upgraded staircase looks ‘worse than before’, town council says works not finished

Paint bubbling and what appeared to be unfinished flooring have left one Tampines resident questioning the quality of recent upgrading works at his block.

Stomper T feels that conditions at Block 244 Tampines Street 21 seem "worse than before" after repair and redecoration works were carried out.

According to the Stomper, the works were completed sometime this April.

"The stairs were resurfaced and look worse than the conditions before," he said.

He also pointed out that paint appeared to be bubbling on parts of the block.

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Stomper T also pointed out that paint appeared to be “bubbling”. PHOTO: STOMP

"It looks very dirty and unfinished," he said, adding that he felt "very annoyed" and that the entire upgrading process left him feeling "shortchanged".

Town council: Project not fully completed yet

In response to Stomp's queries, Tampines Town Council said on June 11 that Block 244 Tampines Street 21 is currently undergoing Repair and Redecoration (R&R) works as part of cyclical maintenance of the building's common areas.

The town council clarified that the project has not been fully completed.

"There are still some final works scheduled to be carried out on the staircase landing," it said.

"In the meantime, the staircase has been reopened for residents' convenience while awaiting the completion of these works.

Tampines Town Council told Stomp that upgrading works are not yet complete. PHOTO: TAMPINES TOWN COUNCIL

The town council added that the remaining works will be carried out in due course to ensure the staircase meets the required quality and safety standards.

"The town council is monitoring the progress closely and will ensure that all works are completed to the required standards. We will continue to keep residents updated on the progress of the project."

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