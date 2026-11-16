Tampines resident replaces doorbell camera, clearly captures boy ringing bell and fleeing

A boy was caught on camera ringing a Tampines resident’s doorbell and then immediately fleeing.

A boy was caught on camera ringing a Tampines resident’s doorbell and then immediately fleeing.

Stomper Eve shared footage captured by her doorbell camera at Block 440 Tampines Street 43 on Oct 13 at 10.44pm.

Describing the incident, she said: “This kid was playing and ringing my doorbell before running away for fun.”

A video shared with Stomp, shows a young boy walking along the corridor outside Eve’s home. He then approaches her unit, looks at her door and presses her doorbell before dashing off.

According to the Stomper, a similar incident happened a year ago, but she is unsure whether the boy was behind it. Nevertheless, Eve recognises the boy and believes he lives in the same block.

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“I think I have seen him a few times but I’m not sure if this was the first time he played with my doorbell as my camera couldn’t capture the face due to wear and tear,” the Stomper shared.

“I recently changed my doorbell camera and it can capture (things) clearly.”

Eve told Stomp on Nov 16 that nothing like that has happened since, but added: “I bumped into the boy one day when he came down from the lift, but didn’t have time to (confront him) and let him go.”

Not the first such incident at same block

This is not the first time youths have been caught committing a similar prank outside Eve’s unit.

In April 2024, she shared footage showing three boys ringing the doorbells of two units at her block before making a run for it.

It is unclear if the same boy is involved in the latest case reported by Eve.

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