Photos of the aftermath show the hoods of both vehicles severely damaged.

Suspected drugs, vapes, found in GetGo car abandoned after collision with taxi in Kallang Bahru

E-cigarettes (vapes) were found in a GetGo car that crashed through central road dividers in Kallang Bahru before crossing into the opposite carriageway and colliding with a taxi.

The 36-year-old driver of the red GetGo car then abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby MRT station. A 60-year-old taxi driver and his 43-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The accident occurred at about 8am on June 17 along Kallang Bahru, near Exit B of Bendemeer MRT station.

Photos provided by Stomper MG showed the hoods of both cars severely damaged, with airbags deployed in both the front and rear compartments. According to the Stomper, road closures along Kallang Bahru towards Lavender Street remained in place until 11.35am.

Driver allegedly fled to MRT station after crash

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at the scene, police had cordoned off all three lanes of the affected stretch for investigations. Vehicles were diverted towards Boon Keng Road, with at least four police vehicles and eight officers conducting investigations.

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Debris from the accident was strewn on the ground. About 30m of railings along the central divider had been knocked down, while broken metal railings and vehicle parts were scattered across the road.

Reporters also observed a GetGo decal on the windscreen of the red car.

A Mercedes-Benz driver who was travelling ahead of the taxi at the time of the accident said he heard a loud crash behind him. When he turned around, he saw the red car had collided with the taxi.

The driver, who declined to be named, said the driver of the red car did not remain at the scene after the crash, but instead ran into Bendemeer MRT station.

Police officers were seen opening the boot of the red car and conducting a search while taking photographs for investigation. At about 10am, a police dog was also deployed to assist.

Taxi driver and passenger briefly trapped, taken to hospital

Witnesses said the taxi driver and a female passenger were briefly trapped inside the vehicle following the collision.

A passer-by reportedly stepped forward to help them out of the taxi before waiting with them for authorities to arrive.

In response to Stomp’s queries, a ComfortDelGeo spokesperson said that the taxi driver and passenger on board were conveyed to the hospital.

“The passenger has since been discharged, and we are in contact with our cabby, who is receiving medical attention,” the spokesperson added.

Contraband items seized from red car

In response to Stomp’s queries, a police spokesperson said that a range of contraband items were seized in from the red car:

Suspected drugs

Drug-related paraphernalia

E-vaporisers

Knuckleduster

Police also arrested the driver within five hours of the incident. He faces the following charges:

Driving while under influence of drugs

Driving without license

Dangerous driving

Possession of scheduled weapon

Drug-related offences

Investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to GetGo for more information.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from the police.

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