The young couple seemed to be wearing secondary school uniforms.

Students seen kissing as girl straddles boy and bounces on his lap at Junction 8 roof garden

A pair of students were caught on camera engaging in an intimate moment at the roof garden of Junction 8 in Bishan on Sept 14.

A Stomper said the incident occurred at about 1.10pm and that the video was taken by her daughter-in-law while she was working there.

The young couple seemed to be wearing secondary school uniforms.

The video seen by Stomp shows a girl straddling a boy on his lap.

The pair then kiss as the girl repeatedly bounces up and down.

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The Stomper felt their behaviour was inappropriate.

“I find this behaviour unacceptable, especially from secondary school students,” she said.

She added: “I hope the school can look into this matter and take the appropriate action.”

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