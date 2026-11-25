The Stomper said the incident “created an awkward situation” with his niece.

Stomper’s niece, 9, looks for Christmas presents on Lazada — is shown ‘adult content’ instead

A man was concerned when his nine-year-old niece used his phone to search for Christmas presents on Lazada, only for inappropriate images and listings to “pop up out of nowhere”.

Stomper Jason said his niece “inadvertently came across several adult products” while browsing the e-commerce app for kids’ toys.

He shared screenshots of the listings, some of which show adult sex toys and suggestive images of people.

“Some adult items appeared unexpectedly in the search results and their descriptions were quite misleading,” said Jason, who wondered why the listings came up under a search for children’s toys.

“It created an awkward situation with my niece, and I do not consider it appropriate for a child of her age to be exposed to such content.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The Stomper said such content is not what he would search for. PHOTO: STOMP

Jason claimed he would not search for such content, and expressed his concern about its visibility. The Stomper was further frustrated when he had difficulty providing feedback to Lazada.

He said: “There is no general enquiry option on the chatbot or email — only options for delivery and missing items.”

As such, Jason approached Stomp for help in raising the matter. He also conveyed his hope that Lazada “can create a channel for customers who need help with issues like this”.

Lazada reviewing incident and product listings

In response to a Stomp query, a Lazada spokesperson said on Nov 23 that the company is reviewing the reported incident, including the product listings and how they appeared on the e-commerce platform.

“Age-restricted or adult products are governed by our product-listing policies, and appropriate action will be taken where violations are identified,” said the spokesperson, adding that Lazada takes child safety and content appropriateness seriously.

Lazada has visibility controls and age-gating safeguards in place to manage access to age-restricted content, the spokesperson explained. Product discovery, search results and recommendations may vary across users based on a range of factors, including browsing activity and other relevance signals.

“We are reviewing whether additional safeguards for certain product categories should be applied more broadly,” the spokesperson told Stomp.

Customers who wish to report content they believe is inappropriate or seek assistance can:

Use the ‘Report’ function on product pages within the app

Submit feedback through the ‘Feedback’ channel, accessible from seller store pages, product pages and Account Settings

Go through the Help Centre, including by contacting Lazada via phone or 24/7 Live Chat

The spokesperson added: “We encourage customers to report such concerns directly through Lazada‘s Customer Care channels to facilitate proper investigation and resolution.

“We are also continually reviewing how to make our customer support and escalation channels clearer and more accessible.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.