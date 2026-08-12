Lucky (left), who was the only survivor of his litter, welcomed four new siblings.

Stomper’s ‘Lucky’ kitten welcomes 4 new siblings after being sole survivor of his litter: ‘Gift for National Day’

A Tampines kitten has four new reasons to be happy after his mother gave birth to a litter of four.

Stomper M shared a video of Lucky, a two-month-old kitten, meeting his newborn siblings on Aug 10 at around 8.30pm.

In the video, the kitten can be seen cuddling up to his mother and his four newborn siblings.

Lucky was the only survivor among his mother’s previous litter, according to M.

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“He was born with four brothers, but three didn’t make it,” said M.

When Lucky’s mother Mok gave birth to four kittens after National Day, M said Lucky was clearly happy that he was no longer alone.

M and his girlfriend were equally delighted to see the new arrivals.

“He hugged his mum and kissed his mum and four newborn brothers,” said M, who described the litter as a “gift for National Day even though National Day has passed”.

A familiar face around Tampines

M told Stomp that Lucky has become something of a local celebrity in Tampines, with some residents affectionately calling him the “Tampines resident”.

Some residents at Katong Shopping Centre also recognise him. “Whenever I meet my girlfriend, the residents will call him,” said M.

“Some even will say ‘Hi Lucky’, then stop by and play with him.”

According to M, Lucky likes to sit on his girlfriend’s shoulder, and the feline even joins them on cycling trips, sitting in a bucket and enjoying the ride.

M plans to keep Lucky, as well as his parents Mok and Milo. The three cats are expected to be microchipped, registered and sterilised by the end of August.

Three of the newborn kittens have already been reserved for adoption.

M hopes people will continue showing Lucky and his family the same affection they have received from residents.

“Lucky is a special kitten. Thank you for the love that people give him,” he said.

Licensing requirement for cats

Under Animal and Veterinary Services (AVS) regulations, all pet cats must be microchipped and licensed.

Licence fees will be waived for cats until Aug 31, when the two-year transition period for cat-keeping regulations ends. From Sept 1, licensing fees ranging from $15 to $460 per cat will apply.

While sterilisation is not mandatory, it is strongly encouraged by AVS.

Owners who currently keep cats beyond the allowable limit may continue keeping their existing pet cats — excluding newly acquired ones — if they apply for licences for their cats before the transition period ends.

The current cat ownership limits are:

Up to two cats, as well as one dog of an approved breed in a HDB residential unit

A maximum of three cats and/or dogs are allowed to be kept in any one private premises

AVS has also announced a new two-year pilot scheme allowing cat fosterers to foster up to six cats in an HDB unit and up to 10 in a private home.

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