Stomper's kids fall asleep hungry after waiting 4 hours for Foodpanda order that never arrives

A man shared what he described as a "horrendous" food delivery experience after his family had to wait four hours for their dinner, which never arrived.

Stomper Ang told Stomp that he placed the order from Jollibee via the Foodpanda app at about 8.13pm on Dec 13, while on a staycation at Village Hotel Sentosa with his wife and three children.

When he placed the order, the estimated delivery time shown on the app was between 60 and 90 minutes, which he said he was fine with.

However, he said the estimated delivery time kept changing as the night went on.

"At around 9pm, the delivery time surged to 65 to 90 minutes," he said. "By 9.45pm, it showed 40 to 55 minutes."

Ang added that he tried to seek help through the app but could not find a live chat option at first. He also attempted to contact the Jollibee outlet directly but said there was no contact number available.

According to screenshots shared with Stomp, a Foodpanda customer service agent later told him that his order was still being prepared by the outlet and was expected to arrive at 11.56pm.

"This was shocking to me because the order was placed at 8.13pm, and Google showed that the outlet closes at 11pm," he said.

By then, his children had fallen asleep hungry while waiting for dinner.

"There was no sense of urgency or proper recovery effort," he said. "I felt like I was being pushed aside."

Ang eventually cancelled the order and said the food never arrived.

"This is truly the worst and most horrendous experience ever," he said.

He added that Foodpanda offered him $5 in compensation, which he felt was insufficient given the time spent waiting.

The total bill for the order was $45.28.

Ang said he was told the refund would be processed to his Foodpanda wallet, but later requested that it be refunded to the card used for payment.

"I still have not received the refund," he said.

Stomp has contacted Foodpanda for comment.

