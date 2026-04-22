Stomper’s foot oozes blood after allegedly being hit by PMD in Yishun, police investigating

A man was taken to hospital after allegedly being hit by a personal mobility device (PMD) in Yishun on the evening of April 16.

Stomper Ed said he was standing on the pavement near a bus stop along Yishun Ring Road at around 10.15pm when he was hit from behind.

“I lost my balance, but immediately turned and noticed it was a food delivery rider,” recounted Ed.

“Instead of getting off his PMD, he stared at me and questioned why I was standing in his path. I explained I was on the phone and thus didn’t wait at the bus stop as it might be disruptive to others waiting at such a late hour. Despite all this, it doesn’t mean he shouldn’t slow down or run his PMD into me.”

Ed said he started to feel pain in his lower limbs and noticed a cut on his left foot with blood oozing out. He also claimed the rider was unhappy about being held up from making his delivery and challenged the Stomper to call the police.

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“After I called the police and ambulance, I sat by the pavement due to the pain and bleeding. And that was when he quickly got onto the PMD and sped off,” said Ed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp it was alerted to the accident at about 10.20pm and took one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Stomper said he was discharged at 2am and given four days’ medical leave.

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In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Ed is appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with police investigations.

“Having been in the delivery scene previously, I know it’s tough for anyone, but fortunately, many peers I’ve met had been very professional and respectful. Thus, I always smile and give way as much as possible when I’m driving,” said the Stomper.

“There might still be black sheep around, which unfortunately I encountered for the first time that night. If such blatant irresponsible behaviour is not addressed, it might one day be someone’s young kids or elderly folk.”

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