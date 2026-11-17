Brandon saw the durians sold in Bedok on Nov 12 at around 7am.

Stomper warns of ‘mouldy’ and ‘cracked’ durians at Bedok stall, urges customers to be ‘extra careful’

A Stomper has urged members of the public to be careful when buying durians from a stall near a Bedok supermarket after spotting what appeared to be mould on one of the fruits.

Stomper Brandon shared photos of the durians with Stomp, saying he took them at around 7am on Nov 12.

Photos show durians stored in eight crates, with some appearing rather pale. One durian even seems to have a crack and white residue on its surface, reminiscent of mould.

Brandon — who visits the area daily to go to the gym — was concerned about the condition of the fruits, particularly as many elderly residents in the area buy durians there.

“ Most of the durians in the crate had already cracked open, exposing the flesh inside, ” he said.

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One durian appears to have a crack and white residue on its surface. PHOTO: STOMP

He added that his mother had previously bought packets of durians from the outlet, but found them “ watery ”. Brandon said he had not personally bought any durians from the stall, as he found them “dull-looking”.

“Fresh durians will look greenish, and the stalk will look fresh. This durian stall, however, doesn’t have that quality, so I never bought from them,” he explained.

He said he initially considered walking away after seeing the fruits, but decided to alert Stomp so that other shoppers could exercise caution.

“I’m not out to frame or degrade anyone in this, ” he said.

Brandon was also concerned that the condition of the other durians in the crate c ould not be easily assessed, especially if their flesh had been exposed.

The Stomper said he had not lodged a report with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) or the supermarket near the stall, as the reporting process was “ troublesome ” for him.

“ I am just trying to warn the people who buy such durians to be extra careful (about) what they are actually buying.”

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety should report to SFA via the online feedback form.

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