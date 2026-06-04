Stomper upset at elderly man ‘disrupting the peace’ at Botanic Gardens with loud singing and music

A visitor was upset to have his peace at the Singapore Botanic Gardens disrupted by another man in the early hours of May 27.

Stomper Anonymous said he was at the garden for his morning stroll at around 6.20am when he came across the man playing music and singing loudly.

A video taken by Anonymous shows the man clapping while singing to himself. He can also later be heard shouting and playing music from his mobile phone.

“Goodness,” the Stomper is heard saying in the background.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Anonymous felt that the elderly man was “disrupting the peace”.

“The garden is a public area shared by many for its peace and tranquility”, the Stomper said, adding that he had never seen the man before.

Visitors of parks and nature reserves in Singapore are advised to refrain from making excessive noise.

“Keep noise levels low so that the sounds of nature can be better appreciated,” the National Parks Board said on its website.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.