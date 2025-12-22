Stomper upset after courier tosses parcel onto floor outside unit despite chair and rack nearby

When ordering something online, customers generally expect their parcels to be handled with care.

One man shared that this was not the case after a courier was caught on camera throwing his package onto the floor outside his unit.

Stomper D told Stomp the incident happened on Dec 9 at about 10.21pm.

"He reached my unit and straightaway threw my package on the floor, right in front of my gate," he said.

In the video, the parcel can be heard landing on the floor with a 'thump'.

According to the Stomper, there were several suitable places where the parcel could have been placed.

"I have a shoe rack, a chair and a hook for him to use his brain cells, open his eyes and choose where to put the package," he said.

D added that similar incidents have happened before, but this was the first time one was captured on video after he installed a door camera.

He added that this parcel contained clothing and was not damaged but he was unhappy with how it was handled.

The Stomper shared that he reported the incident to J&T Express, but claimed the feedback process was 'handled by a chatbot' and 'useless'.

"It was a waste of time because of the wait," he said.

Stomp has contacted J&T Express for comment.

