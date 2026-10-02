Stomper Z was using the men’s toilet on the third floor when he noticed the boy looking down at him from the neighbouring cubicle.

Stomper stunned after boy peeks over toilet cubicle at Oasis Terraces, hears kids say ‘just take photo and run’

A Stomper was shocked when a boy peered over the wall of his toilet cubicle at Oasis Terraces on Oct 1.

Stomper Z was using the men’s toilet on the third floor of the integrated development in Punggol when he noticed the boy looking down at him from the neighbouring cubicle.

A video shared with Stomp shows a boy wearing spectacles peeking over the cubicle partition. Giggling can be heard in the background.

The boy then disappears from view.

Z can be heard in the original footage telling the boy: “Oi! I caught you on video, by the way.”

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Z said there were at least two children in the neighbouring cubicle and that they left the toilet at about 4.17pm.

He was particularly concerned by something he thought he heard them say afterwards.

“I overheard them mentioning, ‘Just take photo and run,’ but it wasn’t caught in the video as I stopped recording before they said it,” he told Stomp.

Z does not know whether a photo of him was actually taken.

“I don’t know if they managed to capture a photo or not,” he said, adding that he was extremely shocked by the incident.

“I never expected kids to be like this,” he said.

“Kids these days... their parents never taught them they cannot do such things.”

Z has not made a police report but told Stomp he was considering doing so.

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