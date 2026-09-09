A resident first noticed the smoke at about 1.30pm on Sept 8.

Stomper spots smoke from Jurong East as Penjuru Road warehouse fire forces 50 to evacuate

A Jurong East resident spotted plumes of smoke in the distance after a warehouse caught fire at Penjuru Road on Sept 8.

Stomper Gerald, who lives at Ivory Heights, a condominium at Jurong East Street 13, told Stomp that a neighbour alerted him to the fire after he returned from grocery shopping.

“I was informed by a neighbour that there was a fire down the road,” he said. “She told me I could see it from my window.”

Gerald first noticed the smoke at about 1.30pm.

“When I first looked, the smoke was black and grey,” he said.

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Photos shared by the Stomper show smoke rising in the distance from the direction of Penjuru Road.

As Gerald’s flat was on the seventh floor, he was unable to see the source of the fire.

Hours later, smoke could still be seen from his home.

At about 4.52pm, Gerald shared another photo showing what appeared to be thicker, mostly white smoke.

The black smoke became white and grew thicker hours later. PHOTO: STOMP

“The smoke is mostly white,” he said. “Seems thicker than the earlier photo,” he said.

Singapore Civil Defence Force’s response to the blaze

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a series of updates on its Facebook page that it was alerted to a fire at 10 Penjuru Road at about noon.

The fire involved used household items stored in a warehouse measuring about 20m by 10m and was confined to the warehouse.

At the height of the firefighting operation, firefighters deployed five water jets and a firefighting machine.

About 50 people had evacuated from the affected premises before SCDF arrived.

In its final update at 4.06pm, SCDF said the fire had been largely extinguished, although some deep-seated pockets of fire remained.

Damping down operations continued throughout the day to prevent the fire from rekindling.

There were no reported injuries.

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