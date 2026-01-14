Stomper snaps wefie with otter in Toa Payoh: 'I treat them as family'

A man spotted a lone otter at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Jan 12.

Stomper Wei Sien said he saw the otter at about 6.53pm near his home.

"This isn't my first time seeing otters, I treat them as my family," he shared, adding that he was delighted to see them.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), members of the public should avoid touching, chasing or cornering otters, especially if they are pups.

Otters are very protective of their young, and approaching them too closely may frighten them and cause them to act in self-defence. Instead, observe them from a safe distance.

NParks also advised against talking loudly or using flash photography, as noise and bright lights may scare or provoke the otters.

The public should not feed otters, as they have their own natural food sources and play an important role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

Feeding wildlife in Singapore is also prohibited under the Wildlife Act.

More info can be found on NParks' website.

