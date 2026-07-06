Stomper shocked to see man peeing in broad daylight outside his Woodlands workplace

A Stomper was taken aback after spotting a man who appeared to be urinating in public outside an industrial building in Woodlands.

The incident occurred at Woodlands Sector 1 at about 1pm on July 3.

The Stomper said he and his colleagues had been heading out when they saw the man near a parked van.

“We were going out for lunch when I noticed the guy doing something in front of the van,” said the Stomper. “I realised he was peeing on the road.”

The Stomper said a friend recorded a video of the incident and sent it to him.

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The video appears to show the man urinating onto the kerb beside the parked van.

The Stomper said no report was made to the authorities.

This is not the first time Stomp has received feedback about alleged public urination.

Not the first such sighting

In March, a man was allegedly caught urinating at the foot of a block in Yishun despite posters put up by the town council reminding residents not to do so.

Earlier in January, another man was seen allegedly relieving himself at a bus stop in Sembawang, leaving a puddle behind despite a nearby MRT station with public toilets.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), those found urinating or defecating in public may be issued a composition fine of $300. If convicted in court, offenders may be fined up to $1,000.

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