All five regions of Singapore hit unhealthy air quality levels on Sept 15.

Stomper shares photos of ‘worse’ haze as PSI hits unhealthy levels: ‘Bad, smelly and eyes very painful’

All five regions of Singapore hit unhealthy air quality levels on Sept 15 and one Stomper is feeling the effects.

The air quality had worsened on Sept 14 across the island, except for the north, following several days in the moderate range.

Stomper Lim shared photos taken from the Jurong Port Road and Pandan Road areas at around 9am on Sept 14, showing poor visibility and buildings shrouded in a blanket of haze.

The haze situation on Sept 14. PHOTO: STOMP

He also shared the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings on his Haze@SG app:

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North - 101

South - 104

East - 120

West - 122

Central - 145

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, during which the National Environment Agency advises the public to cut down on outdoor activities.

Lim described Sept 14’s haze as “very worse”.

On Sept 15 at around 10am, he shared pictures of equally hazy skies in the same area.

The haze situation on Sept 15. PHOTO: STOMP

According to The Straits Times, the 24-hour PSI readings at 6am were:

North - 104

South - 111

East - 128

West - 128

Central - 154

The readings dipped slightly but remained within the unhealthy range at 9am:

North - 103

South - 106

East - 122

West - 124

Central - 148

These developments mark the first time since October 2023 that the PSI in Singapore has hit unhealthy levels because of haze, with the authorities earlier warning of the risk of haze between June and October as a result of warmer and drier conditions brought on by both El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Asked how he felt about the haze, Lim told Stomp: “Very bad and smelly and (my) eyes are very painful.”

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