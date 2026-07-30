The Stomper feels what he saw was an inappropriate way of treating the elderly.

Stomper sees woman rock old lady on wheelchair with her feet in Fajar: ‘Make this idiot famous’

A driver was horrified when he witnessed a woman using her phone while rocking an elderly lady in a wheelchair — with her feet.

Stomper Slack said he noticed the pair as he was exiting the carpark of Fajar Shopping Centre on July 27 at around 9am.

The woman — clad in an orange top — was seated on a bench and had her bare feet on each rear wheel of a wheelchair in front of her. She appeared to be moving the wheelchair back and forth with her feet.

An elderly woman was seated on the wheelchair.

“She was actually using her phone and used her leg to rock the wheel chair,” the Stomper observed.

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Slack was immediately shocked by the sight. "For her to treat the elderly like that was really not appropriate.”

“Make this idiot famous, please,” he remarked.

Elaborating on his concerns, the Stomper explained that he was worried that the wheelchair would roll off and endanger the safety of the elderly woman.

While he was annoyed and frustrated by what he saw, Slack said he did not confront the woman in orange about her behaviour.

“I did not want to confront her as I know I would have really scolded her and did not want to create a scene at the location,” he told Stomp.

However, Slack admitted that he felt “a little disappointed” that he did not speak with the woman.

When asked why he decided to share the incident with Stomp, Slack said: “I really think people should see and learn what not to do and how not to treat an elderly (person).”

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Bukit Panjang

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