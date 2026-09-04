A Stomper shared footage of the incident that occurred at Block 438A Sengkang West Avenue on Aug 28 at around 7.50pm.

Stomper scolds kid ‘big time’ for cycling out into Sengkang road and nearly getting hit by car

A woman was shocked to witness a near-accident between a young cyclist and a fellow driver in Sengkang.

Stomper J shared footage of the incident which occurred at Block 438A Sengkang West Avenue on Aug 28 at around 7.50pm.

“I was in my car and heard a loud screeching sound,” she recounted.

The video, captured by J’s rear camera, shows a young boy cycling out into a road and nearly getting hit by an oncoming car.

Fortunately, the silver car manages to stop in the time.

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The cyclist, however, does not stop and is seen jolting before continuing on his way.

“I quickly got down from my car and saw the boy speeding off,” J told Stomp. “The driver was also stunned.”

According to J, there was another boy on a bicycle next to her car “and the driver scolded him”.

Meanwhile, J said she went after the first boy, who was waiting for his friend not far away.

“I reprimanded him big time for dashing out without due care,” said the Stomper. “I told him he might have died and uncle (driver) will go to jail. He started crying and said sorry.”

J explained that she was determined to “talk some sense” into the boy as he might not have "road safety sense” due to his young age.

“Thank goodness the driver’s reaction was superb and he e-braked in time to avoid an accident,” the Stomper added.

“I feel relieved by his excellent reaction and last but not least, I hope the boy really learns his lesson.”

This is not the first time J has encountered reckless behaviour on the road.

In April, she came across a “self-entitled” and “ridiculous” pedestrian who was caught on camera crossing a road recklessly and making a rude hand gesture.

Asked if it was her first time encountering such an incident, J told Stomp at that time: “No, but this is one of the worst. It’s unbelievable.”

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