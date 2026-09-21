A Stomper is frustrated after seeing charging laptops left on a table at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) for hours.

Stomper says same belongings ‘chope’ Our Tampines Hub table whenever he visits despite 2-hour usage limit

A regular visitor to Our Tampines Hub (OTH) is frustrated that the same belongings are allegedly left unattended at a table whenever he visits, despite a two-hour limit on its use.

Stomper Anonymous said he visits OTH about four times a week to study and has observed the same belongings there for at least six months.

He shared photos taken on Sept 18 at about 8.30am showing a laptop, keyboard, headphones, bags and other belongings spread across a table and bench.

Several cables and extension sockets can also be seen on the floor beneath the table, with multiple devices plugged in.

The Stomper raised concerns about the number of electrical devices and extension sockets being used at the table. PHOTO: STOMP

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The Stomper said he has never seen the owner of the belongings, but claimed the same items are there whenever he visits.

“We come in the day and the items are there. In the night, the items are there,” he said.

A notice affixed to the table states: “For the convenience of all Hub visitors, please limit the use of this table for up to 2 hours. Any items left unattended will be removed by security.”

A notice affixed to the table promotes “sharing is caring”. PHOTO: STOMP

“What happened to removing items left unattended? Or the two-hour limit?” asked the Stomper.

He also raised concerns about the number of electrical devices and extension sockets being used at the table.

OTH said it would review reminders and inspect electrical outlet usage

The Stomper said he had previously raised the matter with OTH in March.

He also said he approached security officers, who told him they were awaiting instructions from management to remove the items.

OTH responded to the Stomper’s concerns on March 17.

In its reply seen by Stomp, OTH acknowledged his concerns about personal belongings being left unattended on public benches, which it said could affect seating availability for other visitors.

It said public seating from Basement 1 to Level 5 is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and that reminder stickers and messages on LED panels have been placed around OTH to encourage responsible use of tables and benches, including limiting occupancy to two hours.

“Promoting considerate use of shared spaces remains an ongoing community effort,” OTH told the Stomper.

“We are reviewing how reminders can be made clearer and more visible to better guide visitors, and we encourage everyone to play a part in keeping OTH welcoming and accessible for all.”

OTH also addressed the Stomper’s concerns about the use of electrical outlets.

“Regarding your concern about the electrical outlet usage, we take safety matters seriously and will have our facilities team inspect the area to ensure compliance with safety standards,” it said.

“We encourage visitors to use electrical outlets responsibly and avoid overloading them with multiple devices.”

OTH added that it would continue to monitor the situation and study ways to enhance visitors’ experience.

However, the Stomper said that six months after receiving the response, he continued to see the same belongings and electrical setups whenever he visited.

“Nothing has been done since [the] March 17 reply,” he said.

Similar complaints raised previously

This is not the first time visitors have raised concerns about belongings being used to reserve tables at OTH.

Earlier this year, a 25-year-old university student told Stomp that he had seen belongings left unattended at OTH for the entire seven hours he was studying there. He said the practice had been going on for at least a year and was particularly frustrating during examination periods.

In 2023, a dispute also broke out after students moved a man’s belongings and used a table he had allegedly left unattended for several hours. The man eventually called the police.

Stomp has contacted OTH for comment.

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