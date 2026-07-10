A woman raised safety concerns after dining at Geylang East Market & Food Centre and observing what she felt were “unsanitary and unhygienic” conditions.

Stomper raises stink over uncleared trays, bird dropping on tables and seats at Geylang East Food Centre

A woman raised safety concerns after dining at Geylang East Market & Food Centre and observing what she felt were “unsanitary and unhygienic” conditions.

Stomper Misha said she visited the hawker centre, located at 117 Aljunied Avenue 2, on July 4.

She said: “Many of the tables and seats have dried bird droppings that appear to have been left uncleaned for an extended period.”

The Stomper expressed worry about potential health risks, noting that bird droppings might carry harmful germs and bacteria.

“In addition, trays and cleared plates are often left unattended at the tray return area for long periods, attracting crows and pigeons to feed on the leftover food,” said Misha.

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“This not only creates an unpleasant dining environment but also encourages the bird population to grow, further contributing to the cleanliness issues around the food centre and surrounding estate.”

The Stomper shared a photo showing several pigeons perched on tray return stations in the hawker centre. They appear to have been attracted to food waste.

Pigeons, likely attracted to food waste, are seen perched on tray return stations in the hawker centre. PHOTO: STOMP

Misha called for relevant agencies to improve the the cleanliness and maintenance of the premises.

“I look forward to seeing improvements made in the interest of public hygiene and the well-being of the community,” she added.

Tray return racks will have automated doors: Town council

In response to a Stomp query, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council said it is working closely with the Merchants’ Association and its cleaning contractor to intensify cleaning operations at the hawker centre.

There will be “greater emphasis” on the prompt clearing of tables, seating areas, and tray return stations, said a spokesperson for the town council.



“Additionally, the Merchants’ Association is progressively replacing the existing tray return racks with automated-door tray return racks to reduce birds’ access to leftover food,” the spokesperson added.

This is part of ongoing efforts to enhance cleanliness and improve the dining environment.



The town council said it recognises the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment for all residents and patrons. It will continue to monitor the situation closely and take further action where necessary, it added.

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