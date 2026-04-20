Stomper ‘pissed off’ by man smoking at bus stop near Faber Walk

A man was seen smoking while standing on a sheltered pathway right next to a bus stop near Faber Walk.

Stomper J, who was standing behind the bus stop, captured a video of the incident that occurred on April 19 at around 8.06am.

The clip shows a man repeatedly looking around while smoking, with cigarette smoke visibly billowing around him. Someone can be seen sitting at the bus stop during the incident.

J described the man as taking a “quick smoke” that lasted about five to six minutes.

The Stomper said wind “blew the smoke all towards the bus stop”, adding: “He didn’t even bother to move away.”

J told Stomp he felt “pissed off” over the man’s inconsiderate act, noting that this was not the first time he had witnessed similar behaviour at the same bus stop. He claimed to have previously seen several individuals smoking in the area and throwing their lit cigarettes on the ground before boarding their buses.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), smoking at bus stops, bus shelters, bus poles, and within a five-metre radius of these areas is prohibited.



NEA stated that offenders caught smoking in such prohibited areas are liable to a composition fine of $200, and may be fined up to $1,000 if convicted in court .

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