Stomper S engaged the comapny in September for renovation works totalling $12,645.94, but says the works have been delayed.

Stomper paid $12.6k in full for reno, yet family ends up sleeping in the kitchen

After paying in full to renovate her three-room HDB flat, Stomper S and her family still ended up sleeping in the kitchen.

S engaged renovation company JM & Sons on Sept 21 for works totalling $12,645.94.

According to her, she made it clear before signing the contract that tiling works had to be completed by the end of November, as her husband was scheduled to go overseas on Dec 3 and her children’s school holidays were approaching.

Built-in wardrobe and settee works could be completed later, after her husband’s return.

However, she said the renovation did not proceed according to the agreed schedule.

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Safety concerns over a rebuilt wall with no inspection

Her headache started the moment JM & Sons missed the Oct 5 deadline to start hacking works.

The Stomper said she had not received an HDB renovation permit notification and was later told there were documentation issues.

When hacking works finally started on Oct 13, the entire storeroom wall, including the doorway section, collapsed.

The contractor rebuilt the wall around Oct 20 to 21, but she was concerned that no supervisor had inspected it or confirmed that it was safe.

The Stomper’s renovation did not proceed according to schedule after she signed the contract on Sept 21. PHOTOS: STOMP

“To date, I have not received proper confirmation that the wall is safe,” S said. “This is especially worrying because I have two young children living in the flat.”

Tiling works were scheduled to take place between Nov 2 and 9, but S alleged that no workers turned up and there was no “meaningful progress”.

S eventually paid the bill in full, which was due once tiling works began, to avoid further delays.

“My husband was also worried about the condition of the house and our family’s living arrangements,” she added.

Unresponsive company added to her growing worries

However, she accused the company of being unresponsive for about a week after that.

She contacted a supplier to check on the materials needed for her home renovation and was supposedly told an order had been placed, but no payment had been made and no delivery scheduled. Furniture deliveries and other arrangements have also been delayed.

To make matters worse, her renovation coordinator reportedly resigned, leaving S to chase her salesperson for updates.

“I was informed that only one person was handling the outstanding renovation works and that this person was down with Influenza B,” the Stomper said, adding to her growing worries.

The Stomper could only communicate her frustrations to a salesperson, who herself said she could only chase updates from other stakeholders. PHOTOS: STOMP

Family says it is left sleeping in kitchen

After repeated attempts to contact the company, S visited its office at NorthLink Building.

According to S:

One of two units appeared empty

There were only two or three workers at the second unit

Her family called the police, and the workers pulled down the shutters when officers arrived.

“As I am writing this statement, my husband and children are sleeping in the kitchen because our home is still not properly completed,” she said on Nov 17.

CASE confirms complaint

In response to Stomp, Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong said on Nov 19 that the association had received a complaint against JM & Sons Pte Ltd.

“We are assisting the consumer,” he confirmed.

Consumers are encouraged to engage CaseTrust-accredited renovation contractors for greater protection and assurance.

Such contractors are required to use transparent sales contracts, adhere to fair trading and service standards, and insure consumers’ deposits in the event of business closure, winding up or liquidation.

Consumers who encounter disputes can approach CASE for assistance.

Company appears to have ceased operations

Stomp attempted to contact JM & Sons via email on Nov 17, Nov 19 and Nov 25, but did not receive a response.

An email sent on Nov 25 was returned with a “permanent fatal error”, indicating that it could not be delivered to the recipient’s email address.

A Google search on Nov 25 showed the company’s business listing as permanently closed, and its Facebook and Instagram profiles could no longer be found.

Stomp’s checks revealed that the company was labelled as “permanently closed”. SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE

S who picked JM & Sons because she wanted to support a local renovation company, said she has “lost confidence” that the remaining works would be completed.

She hopes that by sharing her experience, other homeowners will be alerted to the stress her family faced.

“What was supposed to be an exciting experience of renovating our home has turned into a nightmare for my family.”

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