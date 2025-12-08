Stomper offering $1,000 reward for safe return of lost dog last seen along CTE

A man is appealing for the safe return of his five-year-old dog.

Stomper Matthew said Kiko the Chow Chow was last seen on Dec 7 at about 6.46pm, along the Central Expressway (CTE) near 6 Mar Thoma Road.

"Kiko is currently missing and every minute counts," he said. "If you're driving in that area or passing by on foot, please keep an eye out."

Matthew told Stomp that a $1,000 reward will be offered for Kiko's safe return.

He also advised members of the public not to chase Kiko if they spot him, as he may run.

Instead, he urged people to take a photo or video if possible, send the location immediately in a Telegram group coordinating the search, and "stay nearby at a distance if safe".

If you have any information on Kiko's whereabouts, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

