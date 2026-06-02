Stomper irked by couple’s PDA near KTV outlet at Serangoon Road

A resident witnessed a couple engaging in a public display of affection near a KTV outlet along Serangoon Road on May 25.

Stompe D claims that similar behaviour occurs in the area on a “weekly basis”.

He shared a video showing a man and woman who appeared to be hugging and kissing in an alley behind 1126 Serangoon Road. At one point, an older man walks past them.

The Stomper, who lives in the area, said he was concerned that such behaviour was taking place in full view of nearby residents.

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“They were fondling each other in plain view of residents staying at the HDB block nearby,” he said.

He alleged that the woman works at a KTV outlet in the vicinity and had accompanied a patron outside the premises.

“There will be quarrels and fights involving patrons over the waitresses on a weekly basis,” he claimed.

He also expressed concern about the proximity of the area to residential blocks and public spaces.

“It’s very bad for senior residents and young children who use the nearby fitness corner and playground,” he said.

This is not the first time D has raised concerns about activities in the area.

In December 2025, he alerted Stomp to an incident outside the same KTV outlet in which a woman was seen running towards traffic following a dispute involving two men.

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