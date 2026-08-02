The Stomper felt that the colours appeared “toxic”.

Stomper horrified by greenish-pink egg from Bukit Panjang shop, SFA finds no food safety lapses

A man discovered something shocking after he accidentally dropped an egg while cooking — pink and green hues in one egg that “looked toxic”.

The egg was from a carton of eggs that Stomper BG had bought from a shop at Block 257 Bangkit Road — which is in the Bukit Panjang area — on July 15.

BG had only discovered the unusual colours in the egg when he was cooking.

“Unfortunately, while cooking, I accidentally dropped one of the eggs and discovered that it had an unusual greenish color, which seemed unfit for consumption,” the Stomper explained.

PHOTO: STOMP

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“The pink and green hues looked toxic,” BG said, adding that the incident was “unsettling” and left him wondering about how safe it was to consume the eggs.

“When I saw the egg like this, I was scared and also disappointed about it,” added the Stomper.

BG did not keep the rest of the eggs bought from the Bangkit Road shop as he was unsure if they were affected.

The Stomper subsequently lodged a report with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) over food safety concerns.

SFA: No food safety lapses

In response to Stomp’s queries, the SFA said on July 20 that it had investigated the matter, and detected no food safety lapses.

SFA reminded the public that food safety is a joint responsibility.

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices,” the agency said.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via the online feedback form.

SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

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