Stomper hopes to trace long-lost Peranakan relatives after grandfather distanced himself from family for love

A man is appealing for help to trace his long-lost paternal relatives, hoping to uncover a side of his family that has remained a mystery for decades.

Stomper Andrew said his grandfather, Ee Yam Hee, was born in Singapore in 1906 into what he understands was an affluent Peranakan family.

However, family lore has it that Yam Hee distanced himself from his family after marrying Andrew’s grandmother, whom he met while travelling in either Guangzhou or Hong Kong.

“From what my father and paternal aunt told me, my grandfather distanced himself from his family so as not to subject my grandmother to the expectations of marrying into a Peranakan family,” Andrew told Stomp.

“My father is almost 80 now and I would really like to learn more about this side of the family while I still can.”

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Andrew said he knows very little about his grandfather’s relatives, including the names of his parents or siblings.

What he has been told is that Yam Hee was the youngest child of a wealthy Peranakan family and enjoyed a privileged upbringing.

“My dad and aunt told me he even had his own personal attendant when he was young,” he said.

Andrew believes his grandfather later worked as a clerk, having received a formal education.

His grandmother, meanwhile, spent her early years living in a tulou — a traditional fortified earthen dwelling — in Guangzhou, China.

Andrew, who was born in 1982, never had the chance to meet his grandfather, who died in July 1961.

He was, however, brought up by his grandmother until she died in 1986.

Now 44, Andrew hopes to uncover the family history that has fascinated him since childhood.

“I came to Stomp after reading stories about how you’ve helped reconnect long-lost relatives,” he said.

“I was hoping to get some closure now that my father is in his advanced years.”

Who are the Peranakans?

Many Singapore Peranakans trace their roots to early Chinese settlers who married local women in Malacca before their descendants settled in the Straits Settlements of Singapore, Penang and Malacca. Over time, they developed a distinct culture that blends Chinese and Malay influences, with unique traditions, cuisine, language and customs.

Many Peranakans were successful traders, business owners and professionals. Having received an English education, some also became prominent civic and community leaders during the colonial era.

Peranakan marriage customs in the early 20th century

In the early 20th century, marriage in many Peranakan families was regarded as the union of two families rather than just two individuals.

Influenced by Confucian values, family elders often played a significant role in marriage decisions, while family background, social standing and tradition were important considerations, particularly among wealthier households.

For women marrying into traditional Peranakan families, adapting to the household’s customs was often expected. New brides were typically required to respect a strict family hierarchy, observe established etiquette and learn cultural traditions such as Peranakan cooking, embroidery, ceremonial practices and, in some households, Baba Malay. Expectations, however, varied from family to family.

Can you help?

Andrew stressed that he does not know exactly what transpired between his grandfather and his relatives, and hopes anyone with information about the Ee family can help shed light on this missing chapter of his family’s history.

Anyone with information can contact Stomp at stomp@stomp.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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