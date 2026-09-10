A shopper said the incident occurred at Ya Kun Family Cafe’s Jurong Point outlet on Aug 28.

Stomper flags ‘health risks’ after seeing Jurong Point Ya Kun worker wash mop in sink, SFA looking into case

A man was disgusted to see an employee washing a floor mop in a kitchen sink at Ya Kun Family Cafe’s Jurong Point outlet on Aug 28.

Stomper Jim said he was at the mall at around 5.20pm when he walked past the eatery and noticed what the employee was doing.

“I observed him mopping the floor and then washing the mop inside the basin minutes later,” he alleged.

Concerned, the Stomper started recording a video.

In the 13-second footage shared with Stomp, the employee can be seen washing and lightly wringing the mop under a running tap.

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“It’s very disgusting and irresponsible,” said Jim, who subsequently reported the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

He also questioned if the eatery had “proper hygiene SOPs”, adding: “They are putting customers’ health at risk while patronising their stall.”

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it is looking into the matter.

As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

Noting that food safety is a joint responsibility, SFA said while it puts in place and enforces regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

“Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained,” it added.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

Stomp has contacted Ya Kun for more info.

Not the first such case reported on Stomp

This is not the first time F&B workers have sparked concerns with such practices.

In 2020, an employee was counselled after he was spotted mixing cleaning solution in the sink of a Culina food store at FairPrice Finest Zhongshan Park.

Separately, a staff member was seen washing a mop in the common sink of a Hougang coffee shop later that same year, prompting SFA to investigate.

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