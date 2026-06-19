Stomper confronts youths fishing in non-designated area at MacRitchie Reservoir boardwalk

The Stomper asked the group if fishing was allowed in the area, but received no response.

A Stomper confronted a group of youths after spotting them fishing from a boardwalk at MacRitchie Reservoir, where fishing is not permitted.

Stomper Anonymous said the incident happened at about 8am on May 27.

The Stomper, who has since reported the matter to the authorities, shared a video showing him approaching the youths.

In the clip, he asks: “Hey guys, is fishing allowed here? Is fishing allowed here?”

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After receiving no response, he continues: “Don’t know ah? There’s a lot of signage, don’t know? You never see ah? Now I’m telling you.”

The Stomper told Stomp that although he had spoken to the youths, he believed they remained at the location afterwards.

Stomp understands they were fishing in a non-designated fishing area.

Not the first such incident

This is not the first time youths have been spotted fishing in areas where it is not allowed.

Last month, another Stomper reported seeing a group of youths fishing along the Marina Bay waterfront despite prominent “no fishing” signs and CCTV cameras in the area.

According to Singapore’s national water agency PUB, fishing is permitted only at designated areas within selected reservoirs and waterways across Singapore. Such areas are marked by fishing zone signage and blue railings.

PUB also requires anglers to use only artificial bait and encourages them to fish responsibly, avoid disturbing wildlife, and dispose of unwanted fishing lines, hooks, and other waste properly.

Under the Public Utilities Act, first-time offenders caught fishing outside designated fishing areas may receive warning letters or composition fines. Repeat offenders may be prosecuted in court and fined up to $3,000.

Members of the public who witness illegal fishing activities can report them to PUB via its 24-hour hotline at 1800-2255-782 or through its online feedback form.

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