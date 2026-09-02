Stomper Clarence has seen dogs in the drivers’ seats of different cars multiple times.

Stomper concerned after seeing dogs in drivers’ seats — not once but 5 times

A motorist is concerned about the potential dangers of having pets in the driver’s seat after capturing five such incidents on his dashcam in recent months.

Stomper Clarence, 52, shared footage and screenshots taken at various locations between March and August.

The most recent incident occurred on the Toh Guan Flyover on Aug 30 at about 6.25pm.

A dog was seen in the driver’s seat of a red car on Toh Guan Flyover. PHOTO: STOMP

Footage shows what appears to be a dog on the driver’s side of a red Audi while it is travelling on the road.

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Clarence spotted another red car with a dog at the driver’s side along Senja Road at about 8.51am on July 30.

A dog was seen in the driver’s seat of a red car on more than one occasion. PHOTO: STOMP

This time, the driver’s window was open and the dog’s head could be seen sticking out of it.

He also shared a screenshot of what appears to be the same red car at Senja Road on May 11 at about 3.17pm, with a dog again seen at the driver’s side.

The dog’s head was seen sticking out of the driver’s window slightly. PHOTO: STOMP

Another incident was captured along Hillview Avenue on May 21 at about 9.09am, involving a white Toyota.

A dog can similarly be seen with its head sticking out of the driver’s side window as the car travels along the road.

A dog had its head out the window of a white Toyota while the vehicle was moving. PHOTO: STOMP

The earliest footage shared by Clarence was taken along Upper Bukit Timah Road on March 4 at about 9.19am.

In the video, a dog can be seen on the driver’s side of a black BMW, its reflection evident in the rearview mirror.

The rearview mirror of a black BMW clearly reflected a dog in the driver’s seat. PHOTO: STOMP

Clarence, who is self-employed, told Stomp he was concerned that having an animal so close to the driver could potentially become a distraction.

“In my opinion, accidents happen due to negligence, irresponsibility and many other factors,” he said.

He pointed out that an animal could move unexpectedly and distract the person behind the wheel.

“What if the dog pees on the driver?” he asked. “It’s not a laughing matter.

“It could cost a life, be it a motorcyclist, motorist, pedestrian, the pet or even the driver himself.

“I personally feel that we need to get this out to warn people.”

A pet owner himself

Clarence stressed that his concern did not stem from a dislike of animals.

“Yes, I am a pet owner,” he said, adding that he has kept dogs, birds, fish, rabbits and hamsters.

“Pets are not just companions. Pets are also part of the family and are living things.”

He said motorists who are also pet owners are thus responsible for keeping their animals safe while travelling.

Clarence said he reports incidents that concern him to the authorities because he believes members of the public have a role to play in keeping Singapore’s roads safe.

“I always tell my family and friends: Report what you see, and that will help keep the roads safe,” he said.

“If we ignore what we see, we wouldn’t know if an accident might happen and the victim could even be one of our loved ones.”

He added that his intention in sharing the footage was not to gain recognition or shame the motorists involved.

“The purpose is to change people’s mindsets and keep the streets safe,” he said.

What are the rules on travelling with pets?

Under Rule 111 of the Highway Code, motorists carrying dogs in their vehicles are advised to keep them under close control.

While there is no specific rule prohibiting a dog from sitting beside a driver or on a driver’s lap, motorists are expected to maintain proper control of their vehicles under the Road Traffic Act.

An unrestrained pet near the driver could become a distraction due to sudden movements, obstructing the driver’s view or interfering with the operation of the vehicle.

There are also risks to the animal itself in the event of sudden braking or a collision.

Allowing a dog to stick its head out of a moving vehicle’s window can also expose it to potential injury from debris or the risk of falling or jumping out of the vehicle.

Pet owners can instead secure their dogs away from the driver’s area using a suitable restraint or carrier while travelling.

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