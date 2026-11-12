The woman had purportedly been sitting in the same spot and using the power sockets for several hours.

Stomper claims woman hogs Bukit Batok Starbucks power sockets for hours, refuses to share with other customers

Should customers be expected to share power sockets at cafes, especially when seated at a communal table?

A 19-year-old customer has raised the question after a woman allegedly refused to let her use one of two power sockets at a Starbucks outlet in HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok on Nov 10, despite having multiple devices plugged in for hours.

The teenager, who wished to remain anonymous, told Stomp that her iPad battery was down to nine per cent when she approached the woman to ask if she could use one of the sockets.

“I just wanted to charge my iPad as it was running out of battery, so I asked her politely if I could use one of the sockets. But she refused and said her devices were still charging,” the Stomper recounted.

According to her, the woman had been occupying both sockets from around noon to 3pm to charge several devices, including a laptop, an iPad, four or five mobile phones and two or three power banks.

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Photos shared with Stomp show a laptop and tablet alongside two mobile phones connected to charging cables. Several adapters can also be seen connected to the power points beneath the table.

The Stomper expressed concern that connecting so many devices to the sockets could pose a fire risk.

‘She told me I should have known better’

Wanting to avoid an argument, the Stomper approached a Starbucks employee for assistance.

However, when the employee relayed her request, the woman allegedly questioned why she was being blamed for using both sockets when the teenager had chosen to sit there.

“She said she wanted to use both sockets and told me I should have known better and found another seat,” the Stomper recounted.

Her 19-year-old friend then stepped in and politely asked if she could use one of the sockets.

However, the woman allegedly refused again and said she wanted to speak directly to the Stomper instead.

The two friends eventually decided to drop the matter.

The Stomper also claimed that a Starbucks employee told her the woman was a regular customer who would occupy seats to charge her devices, sometimes leaving items charging in one area while sitting elsewhere.

“She would take up seats just to charge her devices, yet sit elsewhere while charging her other items,” the teenager said, recounting what she had been told.

She added that both the outlet’s manager and an employee had spoken to the woman about sharing the sockets, but the woman remained unwilling to do so.

According to the Stomper, the woman would also leave devices plugged in even after they were fully charged before switching to other items.

“What made it even more inconsiderate was that this happened at a long communal table with about 10 seats,” she said.

“The charging sockets were meant to be shared, unlike those at individual tables.”

The teenager felt it was unfair that her request to use one socket at a shared table had resulted in her being told to sit elsewhere.



She hoped her experience would spark a discussion about consideration and the use of shared facilities at cafes.

Not the first complaint about ‘hogging’ at Starbucks

The issue of customers occupying cafe seats and facilities for extended periods has long been a talking point.

In August 2025, a Stomper complained about students occupying tables at a Starbucks outlet in Katong Square, leaving families struggling to find seats during Sunday breakfast.

In March 2023, another Stomper questioned whether Starbucks had become a library after seeing customers occupying tables with laptops and tablets at United Square.

More recently, a Stomper raised concerns about belongings and multiple charging devices being left at tables at Our Tampines Hub for extended periods.

In response to that case, Our Tampines Hub said it encouraged visitors to use electrical outlets responsibly and avoid overloading them with multiple devices.

In response to previous complaints about seat-hogging, Starbucks said it welcomed all customers and sought to balance freeing up seats for others with allowing patrons to enjoy their time at its outlets.

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