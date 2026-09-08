Stomper calls out woman for allegedly blocking ‘entire’ bus aisle with ‘large’ pet wagon

Stomper Mon said the incident occurred while she was travelling on bus service 57 from VivoCity on Sept 2 at around 3.30pm.

A woman, annoyed by a fellow commuter whose pet wagon was allegedly blocking the aisle of a bus, has expressed safety concerns.

Stomper Mon said the incident occurred while she was travelling on bus service 57 from VivoCity on Sept 2 at around 3.30pm.

According to Mon, the woman had boarded the bus at Keppel Bay with a “large dog wagon” that she placed in the middle of the bus aisle, “where it appeared to occupy most of the walking path”.

Mon also noted that the wagon was placed near the priority seating area, which the woman occupied.

Sharing photos of the grey pet carrier along the bus aisle, the Stomper said: “I am unsure whether the woman has a disability or requires the priority area, so I do not want to make any assumptions about that.

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“However, the main concern was that the large dog wagon appeared to block the entire aisle, making it difficult for other passengers to move through the bus.”

Mon said several passengers, upon boarding, appeared confused or unsure about how to get past the wagon.

“The size and position of the wagon made the aisle noticeably obstructed,” she added.

Mon acknowledged that it was non-peak hours at the time of the incident and that the driver might not have intervened as he did not want to make an issue out of it.

“Regardless, I feel that keeping the bus aisle clear is important for the safety and convenience of other passengers,” she said.

“I am sharing this as a concern about the obstruction of the bus aisle and hope it can serve as a reminder for passengers to be considerate of others when bringing large items or pet carriers onto public transport.”

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) Conditions of Carriage state that items such as strollers onboard public buses should not be left unattended, “block the aisles of public buses or impede other passengers’ movement”.

In cases of non-compliance, bus captains can instruct passengers to comply immediately. If passengers continue to go against instructions, bus captains can instruct them to alight from the bus without a fare refund.

Not the first complaint about bus aisle being obstructed

This is not the first time such concerns have surfaced.

In April, a viral video showed multiple pieces of luggage occupying the designated wheelchair and stroller area of bus service 36 bound for Changi Airport, sparking heated debate.

Responding to the incident, Go-Ahead Singapore said its bus captains will step in to regulate boarding if the bus is crowded. The bus operator also urged commuters to be considerate when travelling with luggage, especially on services with higher demand.

In August 2025, LTA announced it would be introducing multi-tiered luggage racks on a service 36 bus as part of a three-month trial. The initiative was expanded to 12 more Service 36 buses following “encouraging” results, with 60 per cent of surveyed commuters indicating that they had used the racks.

An LTA spokesperson told Stomp in April that there are currently no plans to extend the initiatives to other seven bus services serving Changi Airport.

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