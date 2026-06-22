Stomper calls out unattended dog bowls and bottles left at Gardens by the Bay: ‘What will tourists think?’

A man was taken aback after spotting what appeared to be water bowls and plastic bottles left unattended at Gardens by the Bay, saying it created an unsightly impression at one of Singapore’s top tourist attractions.

Stomper James shared videos taken on June 7 at around 11am showing the items left on the ground.

“Dog walkers left all these here and went for a walk,” he said. “There were empty plastic bottles in a bag and water bowls lying around.

“This is a tourist destination and this is the impression we give. Absolutely disgusting behaviour.”

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The Stomper, who said he is a pet owner himself, felt such actions undermine hopes for a more pet-inclusive society.

Stomper worries about impression on tourists

“It’s one thing to leave it in the corner of a neighbourhood park,” he said. “It’s another to lay it all out at Gardens by the Bay. What will tourists think about that?”

James said he remained in the area for five to 10 minutes while emailing Gardens by the Bay management about what he had seen.

He was unsure how long the items had been left there before he arrived and presumed they were eventually collected, as the bowls did not appear to be disposable.

“I have sent the footage to Gardens by the Bay and I hope they use it to trace whoever left the items there,” he said.

According to the Stomper, this was the first time he had seen such items left lying around at the attraction.

However, he claimed it was not the first time he had observed dog walkers handling multiple dogs while failing to pick up their pets’ faeces, particularly along the pavements.

According to Gardens by the Bay’s visiting guidelines, dogs are allowed in the Outdoor Gardens but must be kept on a leash. Owners are also reminded to clean up after their dogs and dispose of all waste in a hygienic manner.

Stomp has contacted Gardens by the Bay for comment.

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